JAKARTA, Feb 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk will issue 200 million new shares without pre-emptive rights at a price of Rp350 per share in February. This issuance will raise new equity of Rp70 billion and improve the Company's capital structure.The share issuance represents half of the tranche of 400 million new shares that was approved by shareholders in the Company's EGM in May 2017. As previously informed through Disclosure Information, these shares will be issued to the principal controlling shareholder, PT Wintermarjaya Lestari. The funds will be used for working capital needs and to reduce debt.Business OutlookThe recent weeks have seen a sustained rise in oil prices, and the Company has benefitted from an increase in activities. This rise in activity requires a higher level of working capital to prepare and mobilize vessels to commence operations. With the start of several new contracts, fleet utilization has risen to 70% in December 2017.Wintermar has also widened our scope of activities, as seen in the recent successful award of an Air Diving and Sub Sea contract through a consortium with specialists in the field. At the end of December 2017, contracts on hand were US$100million.StrategyWe will continue to sell our low tier and older vessels to continue our strategy to keep our fleet young, while starting to invest in strengthening our organization through selective hiring. As the market regains momentum, this new injection of equity will provide a reserve of cash for any potential business opportunities.About Wintermar Offshore Marine GroupWintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over 40 years with a track record of quality is both a source of pride and a responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, sails a fleet of more than 70 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters, all operated by experienced Indonesian crew and tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real time by shore based Vessel Teams.In 2011, Wintermar became the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, comprising ISO 9001:2008 (Quality), ISO14001:2004 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com.