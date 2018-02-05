HONG KONG, Feb 5, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Marketers who have struggled to capitalize on their Chinese social media presence can rest easy, with the launch of new book "Unlocking the World's Largest E-market: A Guide to Selling on Chinese Social Media". In response to growing interest in the world's biggest e-market, author Ashley Galina Dudarenok has consolidated her 12 years of professional experience in digital marketing in China into an easy-to-read business book.China has the world's largest e-commerce economy, with revenues of 7.57 trillion yuan (US$1.17 trillion) in 2017. According to eMarketer, China will account for 60% of retail e-commerce sales in the world by 2021. Opportunities in China are immense, yet many US brands and small business owners have a limited understanding of Chinese consumers and the online channels to reach them. There's an increasing demand to learn about digital strategies and tactics specifically for the China market but current books on the subject often lack practical solutions. Seeing a gap in the market, Dudarenok decided to publish a book not just for brands seeking to enter China, but also for those who want to expand their presence in China and those who provide services to Chinese tourists abroad."Unlocking the World's Largest E-market" offers practical advice to US marketers about selling on Chinese social media. Dudarenok has seen the transformation in China's online world firsthand. "China is the future," says Dudarenok, "And marketers and business owners need to understand it if they want to stay relevant."The demand for China digital marketing knowledge has also been recognized by Edward Tse, Founder and CEO of Gao Feng Advisory Company. "Social media in China, the world's largest, digitally-savvy consumer market, is changing at warp speed. With it come new and innovative ways for companies to communicate with their users about their products and services. And the difference between those who know how to do digital marketing right in China and those who don't can be huge. Ashley's book is a great read on this topic and it shows how to do digital marketing on social media in China right.""Unlocking the World's Largest E-market" is now available on Amazon.com and Kindle (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079KNTXMS). From Feb. 5th to 11th, you can purchase the ebook for $0.99 and the paperback for $5.99.The book launch will take place in Hong Kong on Feb. 7th at The Hub in Wan Chai. Ashley will discuss the top trends on WeChat as well as Weibo and KOL Marketing in 2018 with Kim Leitzes, founder of ParkLu, and Hendrik Kuhl, managing director of Lion & Lion Hong Kong. Join us!Date: 7th February (Wednesday)Time: 12:00 - 14:00Venue: The Hub, 1F Fortune Building, 150-158 Lockhart Road, Wan ChaiCost: free-of-charge for marketing managersRegistration link: http://bit.ly/2nttmc1Link to visuals: http://bit.ly/2E7kOljAbout Ashley Galina DudarenokAshley is the founder of Alarice and ChoZan, agencies with expertise in marketing in China. She also runs the biggest vlog and YouTube channel about the China market called Ashley Talks. She has appeared in Forbes, CNBC, Huffington Post, the SCMP and speaks at events such as the China Marketing Summit, WeChat Conference, InvestHK, The Women's Foundation and TEDx.For more information, visit http://www.ashleytalks.com or follow her on Instagram (@ashley.lina), Linkedin (Ashley Galina Dudarenok), YouTube channel (Ashley Talks), Facebook (@AshleyTalksChina) and Twitter (@AshleyDudarenok)About Alarice InternationalAlarice International is a Hong Kong based marketing agency offering creative marketing solutions for the China market. In seven successful years, it has achieved results for multinational corporations, startups, renowned brands, family-run businesses and even government departments. For more information, visit http://alarice.com.hk/About ChoZanChoZan is a marketing training and resource platform specializing in Chinese social media. ChoZan works with clients to improve their understanding of Chinese consumers, by providing information, updates and advice regarding Chinese social media channels, tools, and marketing best practices. For more information, visit http://chozan.coAbout Ashley TalksAshley Talks is a video blog that covers China digital marketing and entrepreneurship. Ashley discusses different topics every week, including WeChat, Weibo, cross-border e-commerce, business advice for entrepreneurs and more. For more information, visit www.ashleytalks.comIf you are looking for more details about the book or interview opportunities, please contact Mason Ku at +852 3709 2258 or info@chozan.co.Source: ChoZanCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.