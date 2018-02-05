Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Lakefield Marketing Corporation (the "Corporation") announces changes to the Board of Directors (the "Board") and Officers of the Corporation.

The new Board consists of, Mr. Dominique Monardo, Mr. Edward Murphy, both appointed on February 2, 2018, and Mr. Jon Bridgman (director since 2000).

The Board elected Mr. Dominique Monardo as Chief Executive Officer, President and Secretary effective February 2, 2018. Mr. Bridgman continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Dominique Monardo

416-704-7224