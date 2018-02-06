Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) (the "Company") announces today that its Board of Directors has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 8th, 2018 due to certain pending corporate developments. The meeting will be rescheduled in the near future, once the pending corporate developments are finalized.

Carube is focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Jamaica and Canada. In Jamaica, Carube Copper holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses, totalling 535 square kilometres. In Canada, it holds a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum properties, totalling 492 square kilometres within the Tertiary-aged Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia.





