Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Reading as a director of the Company.

Mr. Reading has over 35 years' experience in the mining industry covering all stages of mine development, including exploration, feasibility, financing, construction and operations. He has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining. His previous positions include CEO of Aureus Mining, CEO of European Goldfields and General Manager of African exploration for Randgold Resources. In addition, Mr. Reading has held senior exploration and project development positions for Anglo American and Phelps Dodge. In these roles, Mr. Reading has overseen the financing and development of numerous mines across the world, including several in Africa.

Mr. Reading has been awarded 400,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.145 per share for a five year term. These options will vest as to one third on the date of grant and, as to the balance, in two equal tranches over two years. Following this stock option grant a balance of 847,200 options remain available for future grants under the Company's Fixed (less than 10%) Stock Option Plan.

Al Gourley, Chairman of DFR said: "I am delighted to welcome David to the Diamond Fields' Board. His experience in financing and developing mining assets in Africa will be of enormous benefit to the Company, particularly as we look to advance our Beravina zircon project in Madagascar."

Following the appointment of David Reading, the Company's officers and directors are now comprised as follows:

Sybrand van der Spuy: Chief Executive Officer, President and Director Earl Young: Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Director Al Gourley: Non-executive Chairman and Director Norman Roderic Baker: Director Bertrand Boulle: Director Francois Colette: Director David Reading Director

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

SIGNED: "Sybrand van der Spuy"

Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO and Director

Contact: Earl Young at +1 214 566 3709

Michael Oke/Andy Mills

Aura Financial LLP

www.aura-financial.com

+44 20 7321 0000

Website: www.diamondfields.com



The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.