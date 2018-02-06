The "Migraine Pipeline Drugs Market Assessment: Industry Analysis, Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials, Market Potential Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global migraine drugs market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.48% during 2017- 2022, chiefly driven by rising consumption of unhealthy food coupled with unmet need by the present drugs for the treatment of migraine.



The report analyzes the overall sizing, growth and forecast of Migraine Drugs Market By Type (Acute and Prophylaxis) for the global market as well as for countries including United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Italy and Germany.



The report presents the market potential of seven major pipeline drugs meant for the treatment of migraine. These seven drugs that fall in the various categories of Ergotamines, Anti 5-HT Receptor Agonists and Anti-CGRPs by mechanism of action have been recognized as being clinically effective in migraine treatment. Expected to be launched in the market within the next 4-5 years, these seven potential drugs are likely to bring about major changes in the way migraine is treated globally.



Scope of the Report



Migraine Pipeline Drugs Assessment Drug X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7 (Forecast Period: 2019-2022)

Market Potential

Clinical Trials

Product Description

Regulatory Phases

7Ps Analysis

Global Migraine Drugs Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Market Sizing and Growth

Market Sizing and Growth By Type Acute and Prophylaxis

Country Analysis US, UK, Japan, France, Italy, Germany (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Market Sizing and Growth

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis Amgen Biopharmaceuticals, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Alder Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, Vernalis, Pfizer, Impax Laboratories, Glaxo Smithkline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gsqhqp/migraine_pipeline?w=4





View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205006076/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs, Analgesics, Clinical Trials