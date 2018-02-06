

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is plunging on Tuesday following the sharp decline overnight on Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen amid worries about rising bond yields and potentially higher interest rates.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is falling 1,116.51 points or 4.92 percent to 21,565.57, off a low of 21,508.63 earlier.



The major exporters are sharply lower. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 5 percent, Sony is losing more than 4 percent, Panasonic is down almost 4 percent and Canon is lower by more than 3 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are falling almost 5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining almost 4 percent and Honda is falling more than 4 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by more than 5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is falling almost 6 percent as crude oil prices fell 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Maruha Nichiro is rising almost 3 percent and Mitsubishi Motors is advancing more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Nippon Electric Glass is falling almost 15 percent, Yaskawa Electric is losing more than 8 percent and Dai-ichi Life is declining more than 7 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks suffered one of their worst days in recent memory on Monday, as markets continued to throw a tantrum over rising interest rates. The sell-off overshadowed any corporate headlines. Markets also ignored some upbeat economic news.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.6 percent or 1,175.21 points to 24,345.75, while the S&P 500 fell 4.1 percent or 113.19 points to 2,648.94 and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 273.42 points or 3.8 percent to 6,967.53.



The European markets ended firmly in negative territory on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.76 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 1.48 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.46 percent.



Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday along with global stocks as the U.S. dollar rallied on expectations of interest rate hikes. WTI crude fell $1.30 or 2 percent to $64.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



