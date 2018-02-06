IBS Software Signs Multi-year Contract With Korean Air to Launch iCargo System

SEOUL, South Korea, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IBS Software (IBS), the IT solutions specialist for aviation industry, has inked a 7-year contract with Korean Air, a leading airline in the air cargo industry, to manage the airline's cargo system.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637615/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637556/Korean_Air_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637557/IBS_Software_Contract_Korean_Air.jpg )



Under the contract, IBS will implement its award-winning cargo management solution, iCargo, to manage the end-to-end cargo business functions of Korean Air. With the implementation, Korean Air will migrate from its existing legacy core system and a multitude of satellite systems, to a fully integrated new-generation platform. The iCargo system will place the full scope of business operations of Korean Air - reservation, sales, terminal operations management and revenue accounting - into a single integrated platform. This will enable Korean Air to upgrade several value-adding capabilities in various areas, such as revenue and yield management, product management, real time shipment monitoring and control, and advanced technology capabilities like enterprise mobility, to elevate its cargo business and operations to a much higher level of efficiency. The iCargo platform will also enable Korean Air to align itself to industry-driven standards and best practices such as eAWB and CXML. Korean Air owns 161 aircrafts and operates scheduled flights to 123 cities in 43 countries worldwide, including 13 cities in Korea.

IBS' highly modular iCargo solution supports all the IT needs of air cargo management in a single, fully integrated platform and can be tailored to suit specific customer needs and priorities. Capable of addressing the needs of all kinds of cargo operations - large or small, combination or pure freighter, LCC or full service - iCargo powers the cargo movements of nearly 30 leading airlines across the globe, making it the leading cargo management solution for the air transportation industry. A winner of several industry awards, iCargo solution was selected as the "Airline Product Innovation of the Year 2015" by CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

Signing the contract in Seoul, Cho WonTae, President of Korean Air, said, "By selecting iCargo as our technology platform, we expect to better respond to the demands of the fast changing logistics environment and improve the value we offer to our customers."

V K Mathews, Executive Chairman, The IBS Group, said, "By being selected as a partner of Korean Air, one of the most respected cargo carriers in the world, highlights IBS' ability to build and deliver industry leading IT solutions to global conglomerates renowned for exacting standards. IBS continues to invest in innovative offerings for the airline industry, to deliver outstanding business benefits and ensure our customers stay ahead in a fast-changing disruptive environment. This partnership with Korean Air is also testimony to our commitment to the Korean market and signals our growing foot-print in Asia Pacific."

More information on IBS is available at http://www.ibsplc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Bratati Ghosh

Chief Marketing Officer, IBS

bratati.ghosh@ibsplc.com