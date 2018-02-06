The "European Over-the-top (OTT) Video Services Market, October 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Over-the-top (OTT) video executive brief captures the key market highlights of the OTT video services market in Europe over the last quarter, based on the industry tracker. It gives an insight into the market scenario and growth prospects for key market participants and new entrants and the impact of triple-play and quad-play providers in bringing about a drastic change in the way video is consumed. The study consolidates a competitive analysis of key market stakeholders in the online video market across 44 European countries.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key market highlights in the OTT space in Europe?
- What are the investment trends that are impacting the market?
- What are the major partnerships and alliances that happened in the last year?
- What are the value-added features and services adopted by key market participants?
- What are the competitive forces affecting the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Key Stakeholders
- Market Highlights
2. Market Growth and Investment Trends
- Funding and Investments
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures
- Go-to-Market Strategy-Value-added Features
- New Service Launches
- Technology Partnerships and Alliances
- Content Partnerships
3. Regional Analysis
- OTT Video Services-The United Kingdom
- OTT Video Services-France
- OTT Video Services-Germany
- OTT Video Services-Nordic Countries
4. Market Movers
- Top Market Mover-Now TV
- Top Market Mover-Dazn
- Notable Others-Hayu
- Notable Others-Molotov TV
5. The Last Word
- Trends to Watch Out For
6. Appendix
