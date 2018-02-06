The "European Over-the-top (OTT) Video Services Market, October 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Over-the-top (OTT) video executive brief captures the key market highlights of the OTT video services market in Europe over the last quarter, based on the industry tracker. It gives an insight into the market scenario and growth prospects for key market participants and new entrants and the impact of triple-play and quad-play providers in bringing about a drastic change in the way video is consumed. The study consolidates a competitive analysis of key market stakeholders in the online video market across 44 European countries.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key market highlights in the OTT space in Europe?

What are the investment trends that are impacting the market?

What are the major partnerships and alliances that happened in the last year?

What are the value-added features and services adopted by key market participants?

What are the competitive forces affecting the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Overview

Key Stakeholders

Market Highlights

2. Market Growth and Investment Trends

Funding and Investments

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

Go-to-Market Strategy-Value-added Features

New Service Launches

Technology Partnerships and Alliances

Content Partnerships

3. Regional Analysis

OTT Video Services-The United Kingdom

OTT Video Services-France

OTT Video Services-Germany

OTT Video Services-Nordic Countries

4. Market Movers

Top Market Mover-Now TV

Top Market Mover-Dazn

Notable Others-Hayu

Notable Others-Molotov TV

5. The Last Word

Trends to Watch Out For

6. Appendix



