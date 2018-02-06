

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are tumbling on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street where amid concerns about rising bond yields and potentially higher interest rates. The benchmark S&P 500 as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered their biggest percentage drops since 2011 and erased all of their gains for 2018.



The Australian market is sharply lower following the overnight plunge on Wall Street and lower commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 174.00 points or 2.89 percent to 5,852.20, off a low of 5,841.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 177.90 points or 2.90 percent to 5,950.50.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are losing a range of 2.6 percent to 3.4 percent.



Shares of Magellan Financial Group are down more than 6 percent after the fund manager reported a 25 percent increase in first-half underlying profit, while net profit fell 38.6 percent. The company also said it has acquired U.S.-based Frontier Partners and Australian equities specialist Airlie Funds Management.



Macquarie Group said it expects an about 10 percent increase in full-year profit compared to last year's record A$2.2 billion. The company's shares are lower by more than 5 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is lower by almost 5 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 4 percent and Oil Search is down more than 3 percent as crude oil prices fell overnight.



The major miners are also weak. Fortescue Metals is declining almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 1 percent and BHP Billiton is losing almost 3 percent. Pilbara Minerals is falling more than 3 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is down 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.2 percent after gold prices also fell.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to decline against the U.S. dollar. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7882, down from US$0.7936 on Monday.



The Japanese market is plunging following the sharp decline overnight on Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen. The benchmark Nikkei Index fell almost 5 percent to its lowest level since October 2017.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is falling 1,116.51 points or 4.92 percent to 21,565.57, off a low of 21,508.63 earlier.



The major exporters are sharply lower. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 5 percent, Sony is losing more than 4 percent, Panasonic is down almost 4 percent and Canon is lower by more than 3 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are falling almost 5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining almost 4 percent and Honda is falling more than 4 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by more than 5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is falling almost 6 percent as crude oil prices fell 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Maruha Nichiro is rising almost 3 percent and Mitsubishi Motors is advancing more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Nippon Electric Glass is falling almost 15 percent, Yaskawa Electric is losing more than 8 percent and Dai-ichi Life is declining more than 7 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shanghai, Singapore and South Korea are falling in a range of 1.2 percent to 4.6 percent. The New Zealand market is closed on Tuesday for the Waitangi Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks suffered one of their worst days in recent memory on Monday, as markets continued to throw a tantrum over rising interest rates. The sell-off overshadowed any corporate headlines. Markets also ignored some upbeat economic news.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.6 percent or 1,175.21 points to 24,345.75, while the S&P 500 fell 4.1 percent or 113.19 points to 2,648.94 and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 273.42 points or 3.8 percent to 6,967.53.



The European markets ended firmly in negative territory on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.76 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 1.48 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.46 percent.



Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday along with global stocks as the U.S. dollar rallied on expectations of interest rate hikes. WTI crude fell $1.30 or 2 percent to $64.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



