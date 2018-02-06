The "European DC Power Distribution Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the rising penetration of energy-consuming native direct current (DC) loads in commercial and residential applications, and the increasing focus on the adoption of energy-efficient systems to fulfil ambitious national goals, the debate over the relative merits of AC- versus DC- based systems has intensified. Whilst the DC power distribution market is growing at an accelerated pace, it is currently underpenetrated due to the existing AC infrastructure.



The DC power distribution market is expected to reach $40.1 million in 2025, driven by the increasing integration of solar PV and energy storage in residential and commercial buildings, combined savings opportunities from DC-powered LED lighting, and, to an extent, energy efficiency regulations and targets. However, the market is countered by a couple of strong barriers such as existing AC infrastructures and lack of DC-ready end-use products.



The market trends have been analysed for the study period of 2017 to 2025, with 2017 as the base year. The scope of the study includes components of DC power distribution systems in a DC/hybrid distribution network operating below 400V. The components include converters (central rectifiers and DC-DC converters), DC circuit breakers, DC power distribution units (PDUs), and DC power management systems (monitoring and control) installed for building-level, floor/room-level, and device-level conversion. The study does not include DC LED drivers and DC infrastructure components such as system connectors, power cable assemblies, and DC ceiling grids for market sizing.



The research has identified the most significant vertical markets and combined some verticals to make the research simple. These are commercial (includes office, retail, and hospitality), telecom sites, data centres, and others segments (includes industrial warehouses, healthcare, government buildings, infrastructure, and educational institutions).



