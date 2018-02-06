DALLAS, 2018-02-06 05:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For two days this March, YPO, the global leadership organization for chief executives, will host 2,000 business leaders and innovators from more than 130 countries at the YPO EDGE in Singapore.



Each year, YPO EDGE, the largest gathering of CEOs from around the world, brings together thought leaders, creators and visionaries who are providing new perspectives insights, ideas, technologies and innovations.



The guiding theme of the 2018 EDGE in Singapore is Defy Convention, and the agenda is designed to spark idea exchange and redefine the rules in the entrepreneurial spirit of innovation. The EDGE will explore advances in technology, medicine, health, transportation, machine learning, cybersecurity and more, featuring speakers and resources in business, entertainment, technology, health, philanthropy, science and more.



"Singapore is an ideal host city for the YPO EDGE, as the global gateway to the worlds of business, technology and culture," said Scott Mordell, CEO of YPO. "YPO is thrilled to host its landmark annual event in Singapore, creating opportunities for business leaders to become better leaders and make a significant impact."



More than 40 internationally renowned speakers will be sharing their inspirational stories and transformational innovations including:



-- Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore -- HM Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Queen Consort Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan -- Billie Jean King, American former World No. 1 professional tennis player -- Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain and Company -- Yossi Ghinsberg, Adventurer, Author, Entrepreneur and Humanitarian -- Amin Toufani, Faculty at Singularity University and CEO of T Labs



Speakers at previous YPO EDGE events include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Sir Richard Branson, founder and chairman of the Virgin Group; Muhtar Kent, chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company; Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and general secretary of the National League for Democracy; and Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate.



"At the 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore, YPO business leaders will defy convention and leave with new perspectives, ideas and insights that will empower them to positively impact their businesses, their communities and their lives," said YPO EDGE Chair N.K, Tong.



About YPO The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.



YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.



Today, YPO empowers more than 25,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ more than 16 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.



Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit ?ypo.org.



