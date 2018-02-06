SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/05/18 -- Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has signed a new contract with Qantas Airways for the maintenance of an additional 51 Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) on a variety of aircraft flown by the Qantas Group. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX).

The contract covers:

-- 20 APS2100 APUs for QantasLink Boeing 717 aircraft. -- 19 APS5000 APUs for Jetstar and Qantas Boeing 787 aircraft. -- 12 PW980 APUs for Qantas Airbus A380 aircraft.

"This is a significant achievement for P&WC because with this contract signing, almost all P&WC APUs flown by Qantas are now under maintenance agreements," says Marty Kessell, Vice President, APU Market, P&WC. "P&WC has established itself over many years as a premier supplier of APUs to the commercial airline industry with innovative powerplants that lessen an aircraft's environmental impact while on the ground, conserve fuel and assist with the operations of the aircraft. As the designer and manufacturer of these engines, we are best positioned to sustain their operational integrity and dispatch availability through comprehensive maintenance programs."

P&WC offers several types of APU maintenance agreements to suit customers' varying needs and operational environments. The pay-per-hour (PpH) plan allows the customer to make monthly payments based on a set rate for every hour flown to cover ongoing maintenance costs. The event cost plan allows the customer to pay for hours flown at the time of the shop visit for the specific maintenance event, rather than on a monthly basis. P&WC also has a material cost guarantee plan which is offered to customers who do their own repairs in their own shops.

In many cases, P&WC also provides spare-part support options which complement these APU maintenance support programs. P&WC's service plans provide excellent value and flexibility to customers and allow for predictive costs.

P&WC currently has more than 10,700 APUs in service in 19 different models. The entire P&WC APU fleet has flown more than 105 million hours. Today, there are nearly 3,000 P&WC APUs currently enrolled in maintenance programs.The Qantas Group which includes its full service premium carrier Qantas Airways and its low fares airline Jetstar carries more than 50 million passengers a year.

P&WC will be at the Singapore Airshow, Pratt & Whitney Exhibit L39. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

