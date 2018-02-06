FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Tuesday, February 6th 2018

COMPANY EVENTS 07:00 CH: AMS Full Year Figures 07:00 F: BNP Paribas Full Year Figures 07:00 J: Toyota 9-Months Figures 07:00 J: Mitsubishi Motors Q3 07:30 D: Münchener Rück Full Year Figures (9.30 h Call) 07:30 A: ams AG Full Year Figures 08:00 D: Jenoptik Full Year Figures 08:00 GB: BP Full Year Figures 08:00 DK: Lego Full Year Figures 10:00 D: VDMA order intake 12/17 + 2017 13:30 USA: General Motors Q4 17:00 USA: Texas Instruments Capital management strategy webcast 2018 22:00 USA: Walt Disney Q1 22:01 USA: Gilead Sciences Q4 22:15 USA: Snap Q4 COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED D: Hochtief - EU Commission to decide on Abertis deal GB: Easyjet Traffic Data 01/18 NL: TomTom Full Year Figures S: Swedbank Full Year Figures I: UBI Banca Full Year Figures ECONOMIC DATA 08:00 D: Industrial New Orders 12/17 14:30 USA: Trade Balance 12/17 D: GE Bundesbank's Weidmann to speak at Bundesbank Conf., Frankfurt

