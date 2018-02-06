Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 06/02/2018 / 12:34 UTC+8 Hengxing Gold (02303.HK) is acquired by Central China Dragon Global Opportunity Fund by 6.04% Hengxing Gold (02303.HK) is acquired by Central China Dragon Global Opportunity Fund SP1. According to HKEX Disclosure of Interests, the fund has acquired a 6.04 per cent stake in Hengxing Gold on 2 February 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DXWVULGLGX [1] Document title: Hengxing Gold (02303.HK) is acquired by Central China Dragon Global Opportunity Fund by 6.04% 06/02/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3d0c2b4083d9429618a3c124145f93ae&application_id=651557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2018 23:35 ET (04:35 GMT)