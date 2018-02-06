ZTE Releases the World's First 5G E2E Network Slicing Solution

Leading the New Mode of Slice Operation

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today released the world's first 5G E2E network slicing solution.

The release will push forward the technical maturity of the 5G commercial system to a new level, lay a solid foundation for the new mode of 5G slice-based network operation, build up the capability of NSaaS (Network Slice as a Service), and continuously lead the 5G application innovation for the vertical industry.

As a key enabling technology and infrastructure, 5G's scope of services has been extended from purely mobile communications to ubiquitous connections and various scenario applications. The 5G network should support the scenarios with different SLAs. Different business models can co-exist on a unified 5G network architecture.

The 5G E2E network slicing solution is the key to the 5G network supporting industry digital transformation. It allows the resource of a physical network to be flexibly allocated into multiple virtualized network slices in order to adapt to the needs of different industrial services, such as industrial control, automatic driving, intelligent power grid and remote medical treatment.

With the key characteristics of "Agility, Intelligence and Openness", ZTE's solution is an end-to-end all cloud-based network slicing solution across 5G RAN, core network and bearer network. The solution is based on an industry-leading micro-service architecture and realizes the convergence of the unified air interface, the virtualized core network and the SDN-based bearer network.

The ZTE 5G E2E network slicing solution also supports the life-cycle management of end-to-end network slices through its intelligent operation and orchestration system. Oriented to service needs, it can also support the on-demand customization of network slices and the real-time provisioning. The solution also incorporates a policy engine empowered by AI to continuously improve the intelligent operation and service assurance capabilities of the 5G network.

"As a global pioneer in 5G, ZTE has continuously innovated in the 5G area. The release of the 5G E2E network slicing solution is a key milestone towards the 5G commercialization. It not only provides an industrial leading implementation method of network slice, but also turns the network slice into an operational and valuable product for the vertical industry, inaugurating a new mode of the 5G network slice operation," said You Yan, Vice President at ZTE."ZTE vigorously attempts to promote the cross-border integration of the 5G and the vertical industry, stimulates massive application innovations, realizes a perfect combination of 5G's social and commercial values and builds up a digital economy ecosystem."

