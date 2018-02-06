Gaming Arts Hires Industry Veteran Mike Dreitzer As President

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Gaming Arts, LLC announced today that Mike Dreitzer has been named as the Company's new President, effective February 26th, 2018. Mr. Dreitzer will also join Gaming Arts' Board of Advisors.

Mike brings to the role a career of nearly twenty years in gaming manufacturing, technology and regulation, having held key positions with several leading companies in the sector. He recently stepped down from his role as President of North America for Ainsworth Game Technology, where he led a period of significant growth for that Company, taking it to more than $80 million in annual revenue, as well as spearheading other significant growth initiatives.

"We are delighted that Mike will be joining the Company and working to lead us to the next level. For his part, Mike will have a broad mandate to develop the business both domestically and internationally," said David Colvin, founder and CEO of Gaming Arts. "Over the last several years, Mike has been instrumental in Ainsworth Game Technology's meteoric rise in the North American market, so he understands what it takes to achieve success and sustainable growth."

"We're moving from a period of tremendous research and development focus to bringing truly revolutionary new products to market," Colvin said. "Mike Dreitzer is the right person at the right time to lead Gaming Arts during this transformative period for our Company."

Dreitzer commented: "I am very excited to work with David Colvin and the entire Gaming Arts team to help drive the Company's growth in the gaming industry. Over my years in gaming, I have seldom seen a company with such an expansive portfolio of new products covering the full breadth and scope of gaming, all with significant intellectual property protection. It's an exciting time to join Gaming Arts and I look forward to leading this team of passionate professionals as we bring game-changing products to our customers."

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology with some of the world's most innovative games. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 70 jurisdictions and its games and systems are installed in hundreds of casinos and bingo halls across the United States, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa.

To learn more about Gaming Arts, contact the company via phone at (702) 818-8943, or visit their website at www.gamingarts.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638288/Gaming_Arts_New_Super_Cash_Bingo.jpg