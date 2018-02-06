

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the third-quarter increased to 941.85 billion yen or 314.99 yen per share from 486.53 billion yen or 159.54 yen per share in the prior year.



Operating income rose to 673.65 billion yen from 438.59 billion yen last year.



Total net revenues for the quarter grew to 7.61 trillion yen, from 7.08 trillion yen in the prior year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company now projects consolidated net revenue of 29.00 trillion yen, operating income of 2.20 trillion yen, and attributable net income of 2.40 trillion yen. Previously, the company expected consolidated net revenue of 28.5 trillion yen, operating income of 2 trillion yen, and net income of 1.95 trillion yen for the fiscal year.



