

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 1.426 billion euros, down 1.1% from last year's 1.442 billion euros.



Pre-tax income fell 6.4 percent to 2.122 billion euros from 2.267 billion euros a year ago. It was up by 2.1% for operating divisions.



In the fourth quarter 2017, revenues totaled 10.532 billion euros, down 1.2% from 10.656 billion euros last year, due to an unfavourable foreign exchange effect. Revenues were up by 0.4% at constant scope and exchange rates.



The results included the exceptional impact of 11 million euros in Own Credit Adjustment or OCA and own credit risk included in derivatives or DVA.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' Meeting the payment of a dividend of 3.02 euros per share, up 11.9% compared to 2016.



The company said it is actively implementing the 2020 transformation plan, and the good overall performance of the operating divisions illustrates the promising start to the plan.



With this, the company confirmed its 2020 targets and aims at a return on equity above 10% at that time. The company continues to expect revenue growth above or equal to 2.5% per year and 2.7 billion euros in recurring cost savings starting in 2020, bringing the cost income ratio down to 63%.



Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafé stated, 'There was sustained development in the business activities of the operating divisions supported by a stronger economic growth in Europe, costs are under control and the cost of risk is significantly lower. The start of the 2020 plan is promising with businesses strengthening their commercial positions, an acceleration of digital transformation and the Group's commitment for a positive impact on society.'



