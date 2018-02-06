Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant to Demonstrate Webcasting and Video Content Management Capabilities



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2018-02-06 07:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Systems Europe - 6-9 February 2018 - MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise video platform enabling live webcasting and on-demand streaming, is pleased to announce its presence at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the world's largest audiovisual and system integrations conference.



MediaPlatform, a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave, has a rising global presence, which has grown significantly in the past year, with noteworthy customer acquisitions and a rising sales presence in Europe and the EMEA region.



Among its growing customer base, MediaPlatform has acquired the business of Fortune 500 companies across the United States in the fields of research, finance and technology, as well as cementing its presence in Europe with a multi-billion-dollar technology manufacturer based in Switzerland.



MediaPlatform To Showcase Enterprise Streaming and Unified Communication Integrations



MediaPlatform will be showcasing its enterprise streaming platform, as well as its integration options for unified communications at ISE Amsterdam. Through seamless integrations with videoconferencing solutions, web conferencing tools and enterprise social platforms, MediaPlatform helps organizations create a single environment for creating internal corporate broadcasts, distributing on-demand media and managing enterprise video assets.



"It's exciting to share our award-winning platform and enterprise webcasting capabilities with the attendees of ISE," said Mike Newman, CEO, MediaPlatform. "It's a tremendous show and attendee base and, with all of the momentum and growth in enterprise webcasting and unified communications, it seems like the perfect time to increase our presence in the European market."



MediaPlatform To Showcase Agnostic Video Delivery for Enterprise Webcasting



MediaPlatform will also be providing demos of its new Unified Video Player for agnostic delivery of enterprise webcasting. The company's video player is the next step in the evolution of a product designed to meet the needs of organizations with plans to transition away from Flash, while remaining the most secure option for companies significantly invested in IP multicasting.



"I speak for everyone at MediaPlatform in saying how excited we are to be able to share our story around enterprise streaming at ISE. This show always brings together a great mix of cutting-edge solutions, products and technologies," said Jared Hawkins, VP Product, MediaPlatform.



In addition to demoing its award-winning enterprise video platform, MediaPlatform will be showcasing its integrations with proven technology providers to improve video content delivery and management. These include:



Skype for Business The MediaPlatform integration with Skype for Business helps deliver interactive all-hands broadcasts to audiences of well over 10,000 live concurrent viewers and manage recordings in a secure and searchable enterprise video portal.



Polycom MediaPlatform's interoperability with Polycom enables webcasting of video sessions to audiences of unlimited size, and seamless publishing of recordings to a secure video portal.



Cisco For organizations leveraging the Cisco TelePresence Content Server (TCS), MediaPlatform enables video from Cisco-powered videoconferences to automatically stream to a live webcast, be archived, and be published to a secure video portal.



Pexip MediaPlatform has partnered with Pexip to integrate the WebCaster live streaming solution with the Pexip Infinity platform to enable large-scale webcasting of virtual meetings.



WebEx MediaPlatform's Cisco WebEx integrations provide organizations with a central and searchable repository for web conference recordings, online meetings and videoconferences.



MediaPlatform will be exhibiting in Hall 14 at Booth #14-K165 from 6-9 February 2018 at ISE Europe.



For more information, attendees can schedule a meeting to demo MediaPlatform's award-winning enterprise video solutions at ISE Europe here.



About MediaPlatform MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video for executive messaging, e-learning, and collaboration. MediaPlatform provides a comprehensive set of products and services to help organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement and enhance productivity. Organizations leveraging MediaPlatform's suite of products and services include Abbott Laboratories, Adobe, EY, Northwestern Mutual and Sprint.



www.mediaplatform.com



