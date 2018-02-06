sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,91 Euro		-0,82
-6,99 %
WKN: A0MXU2 ISIN: US00163U1060 Ticker-Symbol: AMU 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,418
10,88
10:25
10,42
10,79
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC10,91-6,99 %