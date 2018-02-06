AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 06, 2018) - As the doors open at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 in Amsterdam, Lifesize, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, has unveiled new innovations to help customers maximize their collaboration investment and work more efficiently and productively in the ways in which they actually work. The new integrations, features and updates are based on direct customer feedback, a nod to the company's key value of "Leading with Customer Obsession."

New innovations include:

Polycom and Cisco Video Systems Can Now Integrate with the Award-winning, Cloud-based Lifesize Service: While customers with Polycom and Cisco video systems have always been able to call Lifesize using standard protocols, customers can now integrate their systems with the cloud-based Lifesize service to enjoy richer collaboration features like directory dialling, dual-stream video and firewall-traversal. This ensures investment protection for organizations that have already committed to Polycom or Cisco video conferencing systems, but are ready for the benefits of a cloud-based video platform.

Improved Video Call Quality with Direct Media: Lifesize is improving the efficiency of how audio, video and content in point-to-point calls are routed within an internal network. By routing media directly when possible, Lifesize can avoid unnecessary usage of a company's internet connection, which lowers bandwidth and improves latency for the customer. The ultimate outcome is a superior audio, video and presentation quality and better overall customer experience.

Quick Meeting Scheduling with Lifesize Outlook Add-in: The new Lifesize Outlook Add-in has a completely new design with a simple, intuitive interface that is consistent with the new Lifesize web and desktop apps. Users can easily create and schedule meetings or instantly launch a Lifesize call directly from Outlook. The new Outlook Add-in automatically updates, reducing the burden on IT to manage rollouts of software updates.

Collaborate on the Go with the New Mobile App: Lifesize is revamping its iOS and Android mobile apps to make sure users never miss an important meeting. The mobile app has been redesigned with a simple, modern UI and will include brand new mobile-friendly features like pinch-to-zoom, listen-only mode, call and chat notifications, and the ability to text a meeting invitation. Understanding how people actually work, communicate and collaborate drove Lifesize to rebuild the mobile app and add these new features for connecting while on the go.

Deeper Customization of Lifesize Phone HD: Lifesize Phone HD will support even more customizable buttons, layouts, and branded wallpapers. Along with proxy network support and improved remote pairing, Lifesize has made it even easier for organizations to design the optimal setup for their conference rooms.

"The boundaries and borders within and between organizations as they collaborate have almost entirely disappeared. In this genuinely global business environment, the value of secure, reliable and effortless communication and collaboration are no longer in question," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "Our dedication to innovation and offering best-in-class video conferencing and collaboration products for our customers stand testament to the fact that our approach -- a cloud-based video conferencing platform and seamlessly integrated, smart conference room systems -- is the way forward."

Attending ISE 2018? Visit Lifesize at stand 14-B180 to see, hear and experience Lifesize and these new innovations.

Availability

The Lifesize third-party device registration is currently available. All other innovations will be available in the first half of 2018.

