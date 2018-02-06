The INL5350 Series large venue and INL140 Series ultra-short throw laser projectors bring flexibility and high brightness laser images to any size space

Integrated Systems Europe Stand 2-B60 InFocus Corporation (www.infocus.com), the industry leading innovator in digital projection, announces a new lineup of five best-in-class laser projectors that provide exceptional, bright images for any installation ranging from large venue to ultra-short throw.

For large venue installations such as auditoriums, lecture halls, and houses of worship, the INL5350 Series has two models the 6,000-lumen INL5359 and the 8,000-lumen INL5369. Using InFocus Quantum Color Laser technology, both INL5350 Series projectors create brilliant images with a wide color gamut and saturated RGB colors to provide cinema-quality performance even with a long throw distance for images of up to 300 inches across, and environments with high-ambient light.

The INL5350 Series provides installers with incredible flexibility thanks to its six interchangeable lenses that can project images at any size from any location, whether short throw or ultra-long throw. The INL5350 Series offers a variety of connectivity options including all the expected inputs and outputs such as VGA, HDMI, 5BNC, DVD-D, Video, RCA Audio, 3D Sync, RS232, as well as HDBaseT for single cable connectivity.

The new INL140 Series from InFocus is designed for the international education market. Combining ultra-short throw capability with high brightness and laser performance that never fades, the INL140 Series offers 22,000:1 contrast ratio for darker blacks and whiter whites, utilizing InFocus Quantum Color Laser technology. The INL140 Series includes three models: INL148HDUST featuring 1080p resolution, 4,000 lumens, and 0.25 throw ratio; INL146UST featuring WXGA resolution, 4,000 lumens, and 0.27 throw ratio; INL144UST featuring XGA resolution, 3,600 lumens, and 0.33 throw ratio.

InFocus's new ultra-short throw projectors utilize a small chassis while providing an image of up to 100-inches from only a few inches from the screen. Ideal for interactive solutions and group presentations, these ultra-short throw projectors remove any possibility of presenters blocking the image or creating shadows. The INL140 Series enhances classroom education with full 3D capability, HDMI inputs, and powerful 16W built-in speakers for immersive lessons and presentations.

These InFocus projector models are laser-based, built on InFocus Quantum Color Laser technology, eliminating the need to replace expensive lamps. Offering a laser light source that delivers 30,000 hours of performance, the new InFocus projectors are the only projector needed for any education or business installation. The laser technology also allows for responsive on and off switching with no cool-down or power-up cycles.

"InFocus pioneered the modern digital projector business and has always led in industry innovation. When entering the laser projection category, we wanted to do it right," said Dave Duncan, InFocus product manager. "With the INL5350 Series and INL140 Series, whether it's ultra-short throw or large venue, the five new models are designed to cover every possible laser projector installation, with exceptional clarity and competitive pricing."

The INL5350 Series will be available worldwide, and the INL140 Series will be exclusively available in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions to start. Both series will be on display at ISE 2018 in stand 2-B60 and will ship in Q2 of 2018. Specific model ship dates and pricing will be announced closer to availability.

To learn more, please visit www.infocus.com.

About InFocus Corp.

InFocus makes connecting people and ideas easy, reliable and affordable. The industry leader for more than 30 years, InFocus creates innovative collaboration solutions that support visual teamwork. Its award-winning, integrated services, hardware and software products are employed and trusted by thousands of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and schools around the world. With solutions for conference rooms, huddle rooms, office desktops, control rooms, classrooms, large venues, and people on the move, there is an InFocus product and service for every application. Learn more at www.InFocus.com. Visit the InFocus store at http://www.infocus.com/store. Follow InFocus on social media at facebook.com/InFocusCorp, linkedin.com/company/InFocus or twitter.com/InFocusCorp.

