The 55-inch Mondopad INF5522AG offers 1080p resolution, native HD video calling, interactive whiteboarding, and Total Touch Control

Integrated Systems Europe Stand 2-B60 InFocus Corporation (www.infocus.com), a leading provider of display wall solutions for collaboration and learning, announces an addition to the award-winning Mondopad family of touch-enabled collaboration displays, with the 55-inch Mondopad INF5522AG. The 55-inch Mondopad is an elegant all-in-one collaboration system that supports HD video conferencing, interactive whiteboarding, web browsing, data sharing, presenting, document annotation, and wireless casting.

The 55-inch Mondopad features Total Touch Control, an intuitive system management interface that eliminates the need for a remote or buttons. Users can simply touch on-screen icons to switch between sources, or to access the home screen, all applications, and control functions. In addition, the 55-inch Mondopad allows for true annotation over any input. Content from the built-in PC, an external PC or tablet connected via wireless casting, HDMI or VGA connections, can be frozen on the screen, annotated over, and then saved as a screen capture to internal storage or an external USB drive.

The 55-inch, 1080p, anti-glare touch display is easy to use with edge-to-edge multi-touch supporting 10-point gestures. The Mondopad INF5522AG is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with fast 256GB solid state drive, includes Windows 10, a full version of Microsoft Office, and features built-in Android 5.0 applications including Quick Whiteboard, Quick Casting, and Quick File Viewer for fast access to the most commonly used tools.

Like all Mondopads, the INF5522AG ships with a built-in camera with microphone array, remote, stylus, wireless mouse and keyboard, as well as front connections for HDMI and USB inputs. Wireless casting allows users to share content to the display from any Apple, Windows, Android, or Chrome device.

"Mondopad was the first touch-enabled, all-in-one collaboration system, and we continue to innovate based on customer input and our years of experience. It's a powerful and productive solution for schools, businesses, and public agencies. We're inspired by our users and the incredibly creative ways they use it," said Brady O. Bruce, InFocus CMO. "Adding Total Touch Control and Android applications makes the new 55-inch model well-suited to a wide variety of installations for presentations in a conference room, video calls in an executive office, collaborative teamwork in huddle spaces, or immersive learning in a classroom."

The 55-inch Mondopad INF5522AG will debut at Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV systems integration show, at the InFocus stand 2-B60, from February 6 to 9, 2018. It is now available in the U.S. through InFocus resellers and directly from the manufacturer at www.infocus.com/store for $6,899 U.S. MSRP and includes a one-year warranty as well as one-year SIP Video Calling and ConX Cloud video conferencing subscriptions.

To learn more, visit the InFocus website: www.infocus.com.

About InFocus Corp.

InFocus makes connecting people and ideas easy, reliable and affordable. The industry leader for more than 30 years, InFocus creates innovative collaboration solutions that support visual teamwork. Its award-winning, integrated services, hardware and software products are employed and trusted by thousands of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and schools around the world. With solutions for conference rooms, huddle rooms, office desktops, control rooms, classrooms, large venues, and people on the move, there is an InFocus product and service for every application. Learn more at www.infocus.com. Visit the InFocus store at infocus.com/store. Follow InFocus on social media at facebook.com/InFocusCorp, linkedin.com/company/InFocus or twitter.com/InFocusCorp.

