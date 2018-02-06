National Milk Records Plc - Appointment of Chairman

6 February 2018

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

("NMR' or the "Company')

Appointment of Chairman

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that Trevor Lloyd has succeeded Philip Kirkham to the role of Chairman of the Company, having previously been the Vice Chairman.

This succession follows Philip's October 2017 announcement that he intended to stand down as Chairman during this financial year. Philip will remain on the Board of NMR as a Non-Executive Director for a short period of time to provide a smooth hand over to Trevor Lloyd and the Company's recently appointed Non-Executive Director, Mike Gallacher.

Andy Warne, Managing Director, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Trevor to the role of Chairman. Trevor is well known in the dairy industry and has substantial, in depth, knowledge of the NMR business. As such, he is ideally placed to give the Company the support and insight required as we progress towards the next phase of our development.

"On behalf of myself and the Company, I would like to express my thanks to Philip for the support and leadership he has provided during his tenure as the Chairman of NMR. I am pleased to say that Philip leaves his position, as Chairman of the Board, with the Company in strong financial health and with a focus on delivering an exciting future.'

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.