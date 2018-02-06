Kryptonite 1 plc - Change of Name

6 February 2018

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1' or the "Company')

Change of Name

The Company is pleased to announce, that following a Board Meeting, the Company's name has been changed from Kryptonite1 Plc to KR1 Plc ("KR1'), with immediate effect.

The Company has changed its name to KR1 Plc at the request of a global entertainment company which has trademarked the word 'Kryptonite' in relation to a fictional alien mineral associated with the weakness of a particular superhero. The board decided to agree to the name change as, since its inception, the Company has been known by reference to its ticker symbol of KR1. The board is confident that the change of name will enhance the Company's recognition and ease of communication to the market.

The Company's ticker symbol on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will remain unchanged as "KR1' and the Company's new website will be found at KR1.io. No new share certificates will be issued and existing share certificates will continue to be valid.

