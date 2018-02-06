sprite-preloader
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - SLIPIT Purchase

To: Company Announcements
Date:06 February 2018
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: SLIPIT Purchase - Grand National Retail Park, Aintree

"Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has completed the purchase of the Grand National Retail Park in Aintree for a price of £6.125m, reflecting an initial yield of 6.85%. The park is adjacent to the race course, and consists of 4 units let as a leisure park to Premier Inn, Pure Gym, Mitchells and Butler, and KFC. A further unit is sold off on a long lease to the Jockey Club. The investment benefits from strong trade associated with the race course and provides opportunity for asset management to extend leases from the current 8.1 years. The purchase was made from cash resources following the recent sale of Bathgate Retail Park.'


All enquiries to:
Jason Baggaley
Fund Manager Real Estate
Standard Life Investments
1 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LL
Tel: +44 (0)131 245 2833
jason_baggaley@standardlife.com


The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Sharon Ann Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


