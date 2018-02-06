Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

Thomson Reuters will announce Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2017 Earnings Results as scheduled on February 8, 2018 andhas cancelled its previously scheduled webcast

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its full-year and fourth-quarter 2017 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, February 8, 2018 as previously scheduled.

The companyhas cancelledits previously scheduled webcast for Thursday, February 8, 2018, given that on January 30, 2018, the company pre-released its full-year and fourth-quarter 2017 results and hosted a conference call to announce that the company had signed a definitive agreement to enter into a strategic partnership with Blackstone for its Financial & Risk business.

