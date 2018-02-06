sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,58 Euro		-1,90
-5,68 %
WKN: 864655 ISIN: CA8849031056 Ticker-Symbol: TOC 
06.02.2018 | 08:01
Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

Thomson Reuters will announce Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2017 Earnings Results as scheduled on February 8, 2018 andhas cancelled its previously scheduled webcast

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its full-year and fourth-quarter 2017 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, February 8, 2018 as previously scheduled.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

The companyhas cancelledits previously scheduled webcast for Thursday, February 8, 2018, given that on January 30, 2018, the company pre-released its full-year and fourth-quarter 2017 results and hosted a conference call to announce that the company had signed a definitive agreement to enter into a strategic partnership with Blackstone for its Financial & Risk business.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIAINVESTORS
Andrew Green
Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© 2018 PR Newswire