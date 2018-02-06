StreamPoint encoders deliver up to four concurrent video streams and audio recordings, in 1080p HD or 4K UHD resolution, supporting installations with Jupiter by InFocus PixelNet 2.0, Catalyst, and Canvas

Integrated Systems Europe -- Stand 2-B60 -- InFocus Corporation (www.infocus.com), a leading provider of display wall solutions for collaboration and learning, today announces its line of Jupiter StreamPoint streaming encoders. Available in two models, StreamPoint 4K and StreamPoint HD, the encoders enable users to upgrade nearly any display wall and collaborative visualization system with industry-leading technology for streaming and recording video. The encoders are ideally suited for Jupiter by InFocus PixelNet 2.0, Catalyst, and Canvas installations.

StreamPoint provides high-density content distribution from up to four video and audio sources, enabling users to simultaneously stream, process, and record on all channels. The encoders can fit into an existing infrastructure without the need for additional equipment, supporting almost unlimited scalability, and can be placed on a workstation, desk, or rack. StreamPoint creates an end-to-end solution for content distribution and management when used with InFocus's Jupiter line of PixelNet 2.0, Catalyst, or Canvas products.

"StreamPoint is InFocus's first entry into the encoder product category, a perfect match with our Jupiter decoder solutions, from our Quad HD Decoder Card to the award-winning StreamCenter. With StreamPoint, our customers now have an exceptional end-to-end solution for video streaming and management," said InFocus CMO Brady O. Bruce. "The two StreamPoint models in 4K or 1080p deliver industry-leading video processing power to both new and legacy Jupiter by InFocus installations."

The StreamPoint encoders integrate seamlessly with Jupiter by InFocus products and enable users to manage all content streams in an easy-to-use interface. PixelNet 2.0 users can leverage StreamPoint to discover and manage network bandwidth and quality, as well as define multiple stream parameters from any remote location over the network. StreamPoint encoders also support video and audio recording to a NAS or local drive with excellent quality and minimal network bandwidth, using H.264 and user-defined bit rates.

Jupiter by InFocus StreamPoint and PixelNet 2.0 will debut at Integrated Systems Europe in InFocus stand 2-B60, from February 6 to 9, 2018. For information about system pricing, customers can contact Jupiter by InFocus resellers or any InFocus sales representative.

To learn more, please visit www.infocus.com.

About InFocus Corp.

InFocus makes connecting people and ideas easy, reliable and affordable. The industry leader for more than 30 years, InFocus creates innovative collaboration solutions that support visual teamwork. Its award-winning, integrated services, hardware and software products are employed and trusted by thousands of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and schools around the world. With solutions for conference rooms, huddle rooms, office desktops, control rooms, classrooms, large venues, and people on the move, there is an InFocus product and service for every application. Learn more at www.InFocus.com. Visit the InFocus store at http://www.infocus.com/store. Follow InFocus on social media at facebook.com/InFocusCorp, linkedin.com/company/InFocus or twitter.com/InFocusCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205006012/en/

Contacts:

Caster Communications, Inc.

Alex Crabb, 401-792-7080

alex@castercomm.com

or

Erin Phillips, 401-792-7080

erin@castercomm.com

or

Laura Shubel, 401-792-7080

laura@castercomm.com