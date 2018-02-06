Kanguru is proud to announce its new partnership with Ci Distribution, a highly regarded UK-based provider of IT solutions and services to military, defence, government, education and commercial organisations for over 30 years. As the manufacturer of a robust, fully-integrated hardware and software security portfolio, Kanguru welcomes this new partnership with Ci Distribution to provide security-conscious organisations in the United Kingdom with the best in USB data security solutions.

"The partnership made perfect sense, says Nate Cote, Executive Vice President of Kanguru, "Kanguru's world-class USB security product set aligns perfectly with Ci Distribution's customer base which is heavily focused through resellers on the government, defence, education, utilities and corporate sectors. We look forward to having the opportunity to work with the Ci Distribution team to support these customers throughout the United Kingdom."

Ci Distribution prides itself on great individualised customer service, advice, reliability and flexibility whilst Kanguru has always been committed to building and supporting solutions based on customer requirement, feedback, and interaction. The core tenets that drive both companies are quite similar. This new partnership not only provides clients with value in customer service that delivers on an organisation's specific and customised needs, but provides reliable, flexible, and budget-conscious solutions for growing organisations as well.

"Ci Distribution is delighted to announce this new and exciting partnership with Kanguru,"says Jon Atherton, Ci Group Commercial Director. "I am always proud to witness our customer base growing from strength to strength. We look forward to working closely with Kanguru and our customers on the products over the coming months."

Although compliance with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) has recently become a driving force behind an increased awareness for data security solutions in the UK, Kanguru and Ci Distribution have long been key players in providing strong data protection solutions. Kanguru provides ideal options for organisations in each of these areas:

Kanguru Defender FIPS 140-2 Certified AES 256-Bit Hardware Encrypted USB Drives

Fully-Integrated Remote Management for Kanguru Defender Secure Drives (KRMC)

DVD Blu-ray USB Hard Drive and SSD Duplicators

Windows To Go Mobile WorkSpace

Secure Firmware USB Drives With Physical Write Protect Switch

Quality Flash Drives HDD and SSD With Physical Write Protect Switch

Protected Firmware DVD and Blu-ray Burners

For more information on purchasing Kanguru secure products from Ci Distribution, or if you have any questions regarding how Kanguru products can help your organisation, feel free to contact a Ci Distribution representative at: www.cidistribution.com

Ci Distribution (Ci D) has been supplying its way to greatness for over 20 years. Established in 1990, Ci D earned worldwide industry respect as a supplier and distributor of a wide array of hardware devices. In 2014, Ci D began to invest in a new vein of specialisation; namely, distributing ruggedised devices through the reseller channel.

Kanguru is a global leader in manufacturing high-security storage products, providing the best in FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria Certified, hardware encrypted, Defender secure USB drives and fully-integrated remote management security applications. Kanguru also manufactures duplicators for Blu-Ray, DVD, Hard Drives, SSDs and more, along with high-speed flash drives, optical drives, and solid state drives. For more information on Kanguru, please visit www.kanguru.com

