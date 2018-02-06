Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE: Q4 2017 - presentation material

Please find attached the presentation of the Q4 2017 results. Jesper K. Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO will go through the presentation during a webcast at 10:00 a.m. CET today.



To follow the presentation, please go to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com) and click on the "Webcast" link at the bottom of the front page. To listen to the webcast from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player and have a sound card on your computer. It will be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.



The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Attachment : Q4 2017 presentation

Larnaca, 6 February 2018

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 478 07 813



Q4 2017 presentation (http://hugin.info/64729/R/2166347/833701.pdf)



