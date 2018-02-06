

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for December. Orders are forecast to climb 0.8 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered from early lows against the greenback, yen and the franc, it fell against the pound.



The euro was worth 1.2387 against the greenback, 134.84 against the yen, 1.1539 against the franc and 0.8857 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



