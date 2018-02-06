Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Marifil Mines Limited (TSXV: MFM) ("Marifil" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options for a total of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.115 per share and will expire on February 4, 2019. 50% of the stock options vest immediately, 25% will vest six months from the grant date with the remaining vesting one year from the grant date. The stock options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Following the grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 1,685,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject TSX Venture Exchange approval.

