Mobile Tornado, a leading provider of carrier grade, professional, end-to-end Push to Talk over Cellular (PoC) solutions over any IP network, announced the launch of its Software Development Kit (SDK) for Android.

The deployment of PoC enables organizations to end the need for conventional radio and private networks. The SDK enables the integration of Mobile Tornado's key applications Push-to-Talk (PTT), Push-to-Alert (PTA), Push-to-Locate (PTL) and Push-to-Message (PTM) services either alongside the customers' own mobile application or as a new application. Any, or all four, of the modules can be implemented. A sample application which has been developed with the SDK is provided to developers along with its source code.

Feature-rich PTT services. The SDK includes multiple, easily integrated features which are essential for organizations managing a remote workforce, and those with specific needs for always-on, real-time communication. It enables always on, real time communication via voice (Push-to-Talk) and text (Push-to-Message) with the home base or colleagues in the field. The remote workforce can access individual contacts or groups, share their availability status, send location details (Push-to-Locate), and when necessary, issue and receive emergency alerts (Push-to-Alert).

Commenting on the new SDK, CEO Avi Tooba said;

"Mobile Tornado's SDK for Android eliminates the need for corporate, governmental, medical, or other organizations to develop their own full featured PTT applications from scratch. Besides facilitating remote workforce management, our SDK includes capabilities especially suited to mission-critical conversations between a dispatch controller and emergency medical technicians in the field. A major railway company in Western Europe is already using an SDK developed solution and we look forward to working with many more organizations who require effective and secure remote workforce management and communication."

For more information about Mobile Tornado's SDK for Android, please visit www.mobiletornado.com

About Mobile Tornado

Mobile Tornado is a leading provider of PTT solutions for Tier 1 Mobile Operators and Solution Providers. The company is headquartered in Harrogate, UK with R&D facilities in the UK, Israel, India and Ukraine. Mobile Tornado is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:MBT).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205006143/en/

Contacts:

Mobile Tornado

Ami Zuaretz

VP Sales

M +972 54 5502066

ami.zuaretz@mobiletornado.com