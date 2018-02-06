Castellum's Annual Report 2017 is Now Available in Swedish on www.castellum.se

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Annual Report 2017 is from now on available in Swedish on castellum.se, Investor Relations section. The printed edition of the Annual Report will be available in mid-February.

Castellum's Annual Report 2017 in English will be available on our website on February 19.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 a.m. (CET) on February 6, 2018.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO, Castellum AB

phone +46-31-60-74-50

Ulrika Danielsson

CFO, Castellum AB

phone +46-706 47 12 61

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 81 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550

Phone +46-31-60-74-00

