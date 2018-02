BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders recovered on foreign demand in December, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Factory orders increased by more-than-expected 3.8 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to revised 0.1 percent drop in November. Orders were expected to climb 0.8 percent.



Domestic orders grew 0.7 percent and foreign orders increased 5.9 percent on the previous month in December.



New orders without major orders in manufacturing increased 0.8 percent.



Data showed that turnover in manufacturing dropped 0.3 percent, following November's 4.6 percent increase.



