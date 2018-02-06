Copenhagen, February 6, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announces that trading in HRC World Plc's share (HRC) commenced today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. HRC World Plc belongs to the ICB sector 5000 - Consumer Services and is the second company this year to be admitted to to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets** and the fifth company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets in 2018. HRC World Plc is the franchise holder with the rights to develop and operate Hard Rock Cafés ("HRC") in China. HRC is a theme restaurant establishments that provide to the public Food and Beverage and Merchandise of a distinctive character and quality under the name "Hard Rock Cafe". At present HRC World operates Hard Rock Cafés in Shanghai and Hangzhou and is currently in the process of establishing the Hard Rock Café in Chengdu.



"We welcome HRC World to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of growth companies leveraging our Nordic market for public ownership, funding and global visibility. HRC World is yet an example of a global company that finds a home at Nasdaq."



HRC World Plc has appointed Keswick Global AG as its Certified Adviser.



*First North is the brand name for the MTF markets operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



**Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: + Javier Lopez Garrido + +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662071