

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased by 12% to 146.9 million pounds from 131.0 million pounds, prior year. Profit to owners of the parent increased to 118.8 million pounds from 106.0 million pounds. Earnings per share was 25.0 pence compared to 22.4 pence.



First-half net revenues rose by 17% to 216.0 million pounds from 184.8 million pounds, driven by higher average AUA and increased client share dealing activity. Average AUA for the period was up 23%.



The Board has declared a 17% rise in the interim dividend to 10.1 pence per share. The Board said it remains committed to paying special dividends.



