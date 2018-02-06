

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group Plc. (OCDO.L) reported that its profit for the 53 weeks ended 3 December 2017 declined to 1 million pounds or 0.16 pence per share from 12.0 million or 1.96 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue grew to 1.46 billion pounds from 1.27 billion pounds last year.



Revenue grew by over 12.7% to 1.43 billion pounds from the prior year. This was driven by an increase in the average number of orders a week and fees earned from partnerships. Gross profit increased by 13.6% year-on-year, a higher rate than revenue primarily driven by faster growth in Solutions revenue with currently higher gross profit margins compared to Retail. Revenue was online sales (net of returns) including charges for delivery but excluding relevant vouchers/offers and value added tax. The recharge of costs to Morrisons and fees charged to Morrisons and other solutions clients are also included in revenue.



Tim Steiner, Chief Executive Officer of Ocado, said, 'The last twelve months have been transformational for Ocado. We have primed our Ocado Solutions business for growth and received an important validation of the business model through our latest partnerships with Groupe Casino and Sobeys. Looking ahead, we are confident that we will be able to do further deals with the momentum of new signings building over time.'



Separately, Ocado Group announced its intention to conduct a non-pre-emptive placing of up to 31.46 million new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company to institutional investors, which represents approximately 5% of the existing issued share capital of the Company.



The net proceeds of the Placing will be used to facilitate the signing of new Ocado Solutions partnerships globally, to commit funding to associated investment capital expenditure and to increase Ocado's technology engineering and software capabilities. The net proceeds will also enable Ocado to bring forward investment in its customer fulfilment centres ('CFC') located at Erith and Andover in order to accelerate their fulfilment capacity.



The Company believes that the time is right to accelerate these growth opportunities and drive scale. Ocado expects the earnings from its partnerships with Groupe Casino and Sobeys to be neutral in FY 2018 and profitable and growing from FY 2019.



The Company anticipates that total capital expenditure in FY 2018 will be approximately £210 million for its increased capacity and for further investments in its Ocado Solutions platform. A typical single CFC transaction has expected £30 million peak cash outflow due to capital costs of installing Ocado's mechanical handling equipment.



Assuming economic conditions remain broadly stable, in FY 2018 Ocado is confident in achieving revenue growth in its Retail business of between 10-15% as it increases its fulfilment capacity and grows its market share in the UK.



In fiscal year 2018 Group EBITDA will reflect the fixed costs of Ocado's largest ever CFC in Erith, the ramp up of Ocado's proprietary solution in both Andover and Erith and an acceleration in the development of its Ocado Solutions platform. The Company expects the trends in EBITDA to improve significantly in FY 2019.



