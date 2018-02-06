The companies demonstrate their groundbreaking 0.7 millimeter pixel pitch Leyard DirectLight model, along with industry-leading LED solutions at Integrated Systems Europe 2018

Today, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced they are expanding their award-winning Leyard DirectLight LED Video Wall System product line to include the smallest fine pitch LED video wall display in the industry-a breakthrough pixel pitch of just 0.7 millimeters. The expanded line, which also includes a new 2.5 millimeter pixel pitch option, will be showcased at ISE 2018, along with several industry-leading LED solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005070/en/

Leyard and Planar announce Leyard DirectLight 0.7mm the finest pixel pitch LED video wall display (Photo: Business Wire)

The award-winning Leyard DirectLight LED Video Wall System is a family of seamless, fine pitch LED video wall displays that allow for ultra-slim, wall-mounted, front service installations in indoor environments, delivering industry-leading resolution and clarity along with reliability features not before seen in the LED industry. Leyard DirectLight incorporates the Leyard DriveSense technology delivering the highest pixel density with greater power efficiency.

The Leyard DirectLight 0.7 millimeter display breaks new ground as the industry's smallest pixel pitch LED video wall display, providing high resolution images at the closest viewing distance. The Leyard DirectLight 0.7 allows for 4K and 8K resolution video walls in smaller spaces, matching the pixel density seen in traditional control room video walls but with a completely seamless and uniform image. And with the addition of a 2.5 millimeter model, customers now have a wide range of options from which to build high resolution LED video walls tailored to the resolution requirements of almost any indoor environment.

"As the market leader in the growing fine pitch LED video display industry, we continue to set the standard with groundbreaking advancements and industry-leading design," said Steve Seminario, vice president of product management at Leyard and Planar. "We've been working hard to tailor our displays to meet every customer need, and we're pleased to showcase our trailblazing technology to the AV industry at ISE 2018."

Leading-Edge LED Video Walls for Every Need

The popularity of direct view LED video wall technology continues to grow-and Leyard and Planar offer a full array of choices to fit almost any customer need. These leading-edge solutions from Leyard and Planar will be showcased at ISE 2018:

The Leyard VersaLight Series, a highly versatile family of LED video wall displays that can turn even the most challenging environments into dramatic, inspirational video walls. With pixel pitches ranging from 2.5 to 8 millimeters, this new modular line of indoor and outdoor LED digital signage displays offers stunning picture quality and ultra-reliable performance.

VersaLight Series, a highly versatile family of LED video wall displays that can turn even the most challenging environments into dramatic, inspirational video walls. With pixel pitches ranging from 2.5 to 8 millimeters, this new modular line of indoor and outdoor LED digital signage displays offers stunning picture quality and ultra-reliable performance. The Leyard TVF Series, a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches. With a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, the Leyard TVF Series features front serviceability and a creative, stackable design that eliminates cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and reduces the complexity of installation and vertical alignment.

TVF Series, a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches. With a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, the Leyard TVF Series features front serviceability and a creative, stackable design that eliminates cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and reduces the complexity of installation and vertical alignment. Leyard CarbonLight LED Displays, a comprehensive line of lightweight, versatile, easy-to-deploy LED video wall displays ideal for indoor rental, staging and fixed-flexible applications. The series includes the Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series, suitable for hanging and free-standing installations. The Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series has expanded to include a 1.9 millimeter pixel pitch option-extending the existing 2.6, 3.9 and 5.2 pixel pitch models. In addition, the Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series now offers easy front service to accommodate even swifter service. The line also includes the Leyard CarbonLight CLM Series, a lightweight, mesh design that delivers a highly transparent appearance with low wind resistance characteristics.

CarbonLight LED Displays, a comprehensive line of lightweight, versatile, easy-to-deploy LED video wall displays ideal for indoor rental, staging and fixed-flexible applications. The Leyard LED MultiTouch, the industry's first completely seamless interactive LED video wall. Available in 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, this proprietary multi-touch solution revolutionizes interactivity for narrow pixel pitch LED video walls without the disadvantages of front glass-offering a seamless, smooth, lightweight and durable LED touch surface that delivers superior visual performance.

LED MultiTouch, the industry's first completely seamless interactive LED video wall. Available in 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, this proprietary multi-touch solution revolutionizes interactivity for narrow pixel pitch LED video walls without the disadvantages of front glass-offering a seamless, smooth, lightweight and durable LED touch surface that delivers superior visual performance. The Leyard TWS Series, a family of versatile ultra-fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches. The Leyard TWS Series features a convenient 27-inch diagonal size with an all-in-one design to fit a broad range of environments. The Leyard TWS Series is lightweight and easy to handle, making it an attractive solution for applications where traditional, hanging or curved video walls are required.

TWS Series, a family of versatile ultra-fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches. The Leyard TWS Series features a convenient 27-inch diagonal size with an all-in-one design to fit a broad range of environments. The Leyard TWS Series is lightweight and easy to handle, making it an attractive solution for applications where traditional, hanging or curved video walls are required. The Leyard TWA Series, the first LED video wall solution to feature an innovative flat panel design. Offered as a slim 54-inch cabinet in 0.9, 1.2, 1.4, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pitches, the Leyard TWA Series delivers the pixel density and form factor to match LCD and rear projection video walls, but with a truly seamless video wall configuration of any size.

The new Leyard DirectLight 0.7 and 2.5 millimeter models are available now through Leyard and Planar's worldwide network of authorized resellers. Visitors to ISE 2018 can view these and other innovations at the Leyard and Planar Stand (12-H80). For additional information, visit www.leyard.com or www.planar.com.

About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems acquired in 2015, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the number one market share leader in the LED display market and fine pitch LED and offers indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2017). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among "China's Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies." For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005070/en/

Contacts:

Blu Print Public Relations

503-850-2454

team@bluprintpr.net

or

Leyard and Planar

Kim Brown

pr@leyardgroup.com