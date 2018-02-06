Gisela Abbam Is Abt Associates' New Director of Strategic Partnerships

BETHESDA, Maryland, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Operating out of Abt Associates' London office, Gisela Abbam is the company's new Director of Strategic Partnerships. Abbam has worked with WHO, World Bank, UN, NGOs and governments around the world, and she'll leverage that experience as she helps identify and recruit partners who can help Abt advance its mission to improve the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide.

Abbam comes to Abt from General Electric (GE), where she served as Global Executive Director, Healthcare Government Affairs & Policy. In that role, she was responsible for the direction of government affairs and policy for the company's $18 billion Health business unit. While at GE, she was selected to serve on the Committee on Global Health and the Future of U.S. by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

From 2002 to 2007, Abbam worked as a Business Adviser/Project Manager at the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), the independent organization set up by the United Kingdom's Department of Health that's responsible for providing national guidance on the promotion of good health and the prevention and treatment of ill health. As a member of the Senior Management Team that launched the Centre for Public Health Excellence at NICE, she was responsible for developing policy and strategy.

Before joining NICE, Abbam worked as a consultant, helping a variety of clients to develop strategy, policy and procedures to improve business processes and outcomes. For example, she reduced staff turnover by 15 percent and increased sales by 5 percent for one client.

"Gisela brings tremendous experience in building impactful public-private partnerships in health and technology," says Jay Knott, Abt's executive vice president and chief business officer. "Her background and expertise will strengthen our outreach in London and the broader European market as we build more strategic relationships."

Abbam earned her B.Ed. (hons.) from the University of Cape Coast. She received her MBA from Middlesex University.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associatesis an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security. Harnessing the power of data and our experts' grounded insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

