The Growing HDBaseT Network: More than 200 Member Companies

-- At ISE 2018, 21 members will be showcasing their solutions at the HDBaseT Alliance Booth --

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, is expanding its vast network of company members, installers and integrators. The Alliance reached the 200-member milestone, and will be hosting 21 members at its booth (Hall 5-S100) at ISE 2018.

"Our network is comprised of our 200+ members, the installers and integrators that belong to the Alliance's community, and the many end customers who benefit from the thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products in the market," said Ariel Sobelman, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "Nowhere this 'network' is more vibrant than at ISE, where we are hosting more member companies than ever before and hundreds of installers for the HDBaseT Academy, the Installer Expert Program, and additional educational sessions."

HDBaseT technology allows for the long-distance delivery of the 5Play feature set: ultra-high-definition audio & video, Ethernet, controls, USB 2.0 and up to 100W of power over a single LAN (Cat6 or above) cable. At ISE 2018, a hybrid HDBaseT network will showcase different scenarios and applications, highlighting the flexibility and versatility of the technology, including multistreaming, switching, multicasting, aggregation, and more.

At ISE 2018, stop at Booth 5-S100 to visit these Alliance members and learn about their solutions:

ADTECHNO will exhibit its 10.1" LCD monitor, with embedded HDBaseT receiver, and supporting audio, video, controls, and power over HDBaseT.

advoli will introduce the world's first HDBaseT-certified graphics cards, which provides six independent HDBaseT output channels delivering UHD video over 100 meters, emulated controls (IR, RS232 and CEC), and HDBaseT and environmental diagnostics. Advoli is also launching the world's smallest HDBaseT receiver dongle for near-universal compatibility, removing the need for extra cable extenders.

Arista will showcase its Rack Mount HDBaseT Extenders Cluster, HDBaseT over Fiber and Single CAT6 cable Multi-Touch LCD Monitors.

Astrodesign will present its Universal Video Signal Generator, equipped with the latest digital interfaces of HDBaseT, HDMI, DP, Vx1, 12G-SDI, and more.

ATEN will demo its True 4K HDMI/USB HDBaseT2.0 Extender, which brings the ultimate visual experience by extending true 4K video via a single cat 6 cable up to 100 meters with Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.

Aurora Multimedia will exhibit the HT Series HDBaseT Supercharged 4K60 4:4:4 over unshielded CAT cable for 100m .

AVProConnect will show a live demonstration of 18Gbps 4K60 (4:4:4) video distribution over standard category cable, with their 8x8 HDBaseT Matrix Switch and 100 Meter HDMI Extender.

Belden will present its 4K UHD Media Cable (2183), designed specifically for 4K HDBaseT transmission with superior electricals, a single foil shield, and bonded pairs, resulting in unparalleled resistance to the rigors of installation.

Cypress will exhibit a wide range of HDBaseT products, including showcasing the transmission of 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 with multiple installation options.

Fabrimex will showcase its embedded solution with integrated PCIe card and AD board, enabling installers to power the monitor directly from the computer through the HDBaseT link.

HDANYWHERE will demo its whole-home, amplified 4K AV entertainment system, with app and voice control in just 2U of rack space.

MSolutions will present its MS-TestPro, the affordable hand-held HDBaseT tester that reduces maintenance and repair time, with unique certification report capabilities that allow documentation of test results for the benefit of all.

PTN-Electronics will exhibit its HDMI 2.0 seamless scaler matrix switcher over HDBaseT.

Rebeaks will demonstrate its all-in-one AVMC AV management integrated platform, focused on the education field and video meeting use cases, with video and audio transmitter matrix, video/audio recording, 3 rd party devices control and network switcher.

SILORA R&D will show how you can enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid HDBaseT and IP matrix control.

Silvertel will present its miniature modules for a complete solution for Power over HDBaseT (PoH) from 12W to 100W, ideal for extenders or LED touch displays.

Streamplay will demo t its multi-format HDBaseT video-audio test pattern generator and analyzer, with HDBaseT in/out, 3G-SDI and HDMI out, targeted to system integrators, installers and event technology companies.

Teledyne LeCroy will exhibit their new low-cost quantumdata 280 Test Set for testing HDMI and HDBaseT sources, displays, distribution devices, cables and entire video distribution networks.

UL , the only laboratory for both the HDBaseT Recommended Cable Program and Power over HDBaseT Certification will explain how its HDBaseT Recommended Cable Program and Power over HDBaseT Certification can address the need and concern on safety and performance.

Valens will showcase the many scenarios available through a native HDBaseT networking platform, including daisy-chaining, multi-session switching, aggregation and separation, duplication and more. Valens is also launching its VS200 and VS210 Colligo chipsets, for simpler HDBaseT installations where not all 5Play features are necessary.

Zektor will introduce its new Palladia IV 8X8 HDMI matrix with an updated DSP preamp audio matrix and display stream compression (DSC) supporting "high value content" distribution over cat cable.

For more information about these solutions, click here.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it counts today with more than 200 members and thousands of products.

