The Premier League's Most Frequent Tweeters Revealed by SBO.net

LONDON, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The football world has always been one of glitz and glamour, coupled with a healthy share of off-pitch antics. In modern football though, off-pitch has suddenly started to mean online. More and more football players are reaching their fans through social-media, especially through mediums like Twitter.

Last year, thousands of tweets were sent by players, with over twenty thousand sent just by players in the Premier League.

At SBO.net, they've been wondering which of these players sends the most, which is why they have created the Top-20 Premier League Tweeters of 2017. Every team has been checked and the top tweeters are not exactly at teams that share their online success.

Between them, the top-20 tweeters sent off 5,363 tweets last year, led by:

Yannick Bolasie of Everton, who spent his time off the pitch online, sending the most tweets at 474

Close behind is Southampton's Charlie Austin , with 465 tweets, then lagging a bit in third is Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy , with 339 tweets

Those may be the top tweeters, but the list also produces a few more surprising facts:

Three of the top-20 are keepers, sending 717 tweets between them

Manchester City has the most to say; their four players in the top-20 sent over 1,000 tweets

City has the most to say; their four players in the top-20 sent over 1,000 tweets The players from Liverpool ( Liverpool and Everton) in our top-20 talk half as much as the Mancunians ( Manchester City and Manchester United) - 699 tweets vs. 1556 tweets

( and Everton) in our top-20 talk half as much as the Mancunians ( City and Manchester United) - 699 tweets vs. 1556 tweets Brighton is pretty keen on social media with three players showing up, albeit in the bottom four

All clubs are equal on this pitch and for the first and last time talk is all that matters. Plenty of today's greats are making themselves heard online, but more than a few who are making themselves heard might want to spend a little bit more time at the training ground.

The Top 10 Premier League Tweeters:

Yannick Bolasie Charlie Austin Benjamin Mendy Chicharito Gabriel Jesus Juan Mata Wilfried Zaha Demarai Gray Jack Butland Zanka

Please include a link to the online infographic in all coverage:

The Premier Leagues Top Tweeters