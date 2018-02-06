Launch of a Collectible Automobile Investment Fund

LUXEMBOURG, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On the occasion of the Retromobile Classic Car Show, the Luxembourg-based company Art & Motion(Hall 1 Stand N 026) announces the launch of an investment vehicle dedicated exclusively to vintage cars and exceptional vehicles of the highest quality.

The collectible car market has grown significantly since the 2000s to become a financial asset class in its own right. With a value increase of more than 350% in 10 years, this market has become an alternative investment class with little correlation to traditional asset classes, allowing for interesting portfolio diversification.

Art & Motionenables wealth managers to offer a new and performing alternative investment product to a sophisticated and passionate clientele. With an ISIN code, the product is reserved for savvy investors starting at € 125,000.

The promoters of this initiative, Laurent Lefebvre and Alain Mestat, define collectible cars as true objects of art, shaped by artisan craftsmen. In accordance with their investment policy, partly focused on the restoration and preservation of prestige cars, Art & Motionaims to act as a preserver of the automobile heritage thus guaranteeing the sustainability of expert craftsmanship.

Art & Motionprovides to passionate collectors an undisputed expertise in the automotive market through a longstanding family DNA, inseparable from the collectible car market.

Art & Motionrecommends short-term liquidity while targeting a net return for the investor over the long term of > 7% per annum. The short-term investment strategy plans to pay a dividend at the end of the second year of its launch.

The legitimacy of this initiative is based on the combination of the complementary skills of the two initiators: Laurent Lefebvre, son of Oscar Lefebvre, founder of the prestigious Atelier des Côteaux, has been bathed since his childhood in the world of vintage cars. He has developed a passion for these exceptional cars and has gained unquestionable expertise. He is responsible for managing the investment vehicle.

Alain Mestat, former Marketing and Communication Director at the Edmond de Rothschild Group, has more than 25 years of experience in finance. Alain will be responsible for the operational management and marketing of the vehicle.

For more information: http://www.artandmotion.eu or info@artandmotion.eu