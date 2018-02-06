'National Winners' from the Republic of Ireland Named at Exclusive Event in Dublin

DUBLIN, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eleven National Winners from the Republic of Ireland were named at an exclusive event held at the British Ambassador's residence in Dublin last night for The European Business Awards, Europe's largest business competition, sponsored by RSM.

The celebrated companies were chosen by a panel of independent judges including senior business leaders, politicians and academics as the best in the Awards' 11 categories, and they will now go on to represent their country in the final stage of the competition.

At the event, business leaders came together to celebrate and network with their peers after being successfully named as 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in December, all hoping to be named National Winners.

The National Winners named for the Republic of Ireland are:

National Winners for the Republic of Ireland National Winner Category Barry McCleary, Megazyme The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award Integrity360 The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year TransferMate Global Payments The Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion Neylons Facility Management The Workplace and People Development Award Learnosity The Award for Innovation Agile Networks The Customer and Market Engagement Award Home Instead The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award EPS Group The Digital Technology Award DesignPro Automation The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR0-25m Irish Dog Foods Limited The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR26-150m Winthrop The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR150m or higher

British Ambassador, Robin Barnett CMG said, "I was delighted to host this event to celebrate the success of the 11 organisations selected to represent Ireland as National Winners in the European Business Awards. Their determination to succeed is a role model to others. We already see them as winners. The British Embassy in Ireland and the UK Department for International Trade look forward to supporting these companies with their UK growth plans as they continue to expand.The UK is a great place to do business with one of the world's most open and pro-business environments and offers businesses like these access to innovation, R & D, finance and a talented workforce. I have no doubt that these companies will continue to grow and prosper.

Founding and Managing Partner of RSM Ireland John Glennon said: "We work with our clients to support their growth ambitions, at home and abroad, so we recognise the value of participation and success on a European stage such as that provided by the European Business Awards. As a champion of middle market businesses, we are continually impressed with the standard and diversity of the businesses operating in Ireland and, through the global RSM network, we are very well positioned to support and drive their international growth plans."

Speaking at the Awards in Dublin, Julian Caplin Transaction Advisory Services Partner with RSM Ireland, congratulated the winners; "It is evident that as business leaders you all exude real passion for what you do, and it is that passion that has helped to drive your business success. At RSM we share that passion - we are excited by what we do in providing valued business advice to support you in realizing your ambitions."

The National Winners will face further judging in their chosen category, and the final category winners will be announced at the European Business Awards Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland in May 2018.

Separately companies in the competition are also competing in a public vote to be named 'European Public Champion' at the Gala Final. The opens on 31stJanuary, and engages with people from across the globe. Last year the public vote generated almost 250,000 votes. To view the videos and vote for your favourite company please go to:http://www.businessawardseurope.com

The European Business Awards is now in its 11thyear and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

