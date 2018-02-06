Evaluating the health and stability of a Z-Wave network, the Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit is the only globally available Z-Wave support device for smart home installers



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2018-02-06 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISE 2018 - Stand 9-F170 - The Z-Wave Alliance, a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol, is now shipping the award-winning Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit (CIT) and demoing it to installers at ISE 2018. The CIT is a compact device, paired with unique software designed to make installation and testing of a Z-Wave smart home mesh network even easier for the pro installer community.



Z-Wave networks are generally easy to install but the Z-Wave Alliance has created a tool that helps integrators and smart home professionals ensure the quality and reliability of their work. The Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit is a maintenance and diagnostics device that provides information, both textually and graphically, on the health and stability of any Z-Wave network. The tool measures Z-Wave RF wireless signals, providing help with configuration or compatibility issues as they happen during setup or upgrading.



"We've heard extraordinary feedback on the CIT since we started shipping, winning several awards at CEDIA for our well-designed interface, brand agnostic approach and value-add for the integrator community," commented Mitchell Klein, Executive Director of the Z-Wave Alliance. "We are the only support and installation aide for Z-Wave networks that offers global availability with universal language support."



With the Alliance's database of all Z-Wave certified products, detailed information is available instantly on any certified product being installed. The toolkit provides access to everything from technical Z-Wave protocol information to the original owner's manual for each product that has gone through Z-Wave Plus certification. The toolkit is also field upgradable, making it future-proof for any new updates or advancements in products or the platform itself. The easy to navigate user interface is accessible through a web browser, making it available on a mobile phone, tablet or laptop computer on the road.



The Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit features include:



-- Comprehensive network diagnostics, device management and routing tables to ensure a solid mesh network is in place -- A built-in web server that allows the toolkit to be placed in the customer's Z-Wave network and connected using any web browser through Wi-Fi. -- Z-Wave Network Sniffer (ZNiffer) functionality - will display information about the Z-Wave transmissions taking place around the area where the tool is placed. -- Spectrum Analyzer - will show basic information on the Z-Wave frequency range. -- Global usage and language support; Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity with USB ports for expansion into future capabilities.



Integrators who purchase a toolkit at ISE 2018 will receive their first-year of Z-Wave Alliance membership for only one dollar. After purchase of a CIT, all software updates and upgrades will be available at no charge if the integrator remains a member in good standing. Additional toolkits will be available for purchase for all Alliance members.



To learn more about how to sign up to be a Z-Wave integrator member and get free access to the Z-CIT and trainings, visit the website.



For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. For updates from Z-Wave at ISE 2018, follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and with the ISE2018 hashtag.



About Z-Wave Z-Wave technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2400 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.



Z-Wave is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.



About the Z-Wave Alliance Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, FIBARO, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.



