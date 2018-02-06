The Z-Wave Pavilion will feature the latest smart home devices for the pro channel from member companies along with the now available global Z-Wave toolkit for Z-Wave projects



AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2018-02-06 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISE 2018 -- Stand 9-F170 -- The Z-Wave Alliance, a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol, will host the Z-Wave Pavilion at ISE 2018. The Alliance is also demoing their award-winning installation toolkit to make installation and testing of a Z-Wave smart home mesh network even easier for the pro installer community.



The Z-Wave Pavilion will feature smart home products & services for integrators such as new smart door locks for residential and MDU applications, smart entertainment control, advanced IoT sensors and more at ISE 2018. Featured members in the Pavilion include:



-- Aeotec -- ASSA ABLOY -- eZLO -- Fifthplay -- Hogar Controls -- LEEDARSON -- Neeo -- Oblo Living -- UTC



"The smart home market is on the move in the UK and Europe and so are our European-based members; we've got a host of new products and solutions being shown off at ISE specifically for the integrator community," said Mitchell Klein, Z-Wave Alliance Executive Director. "Our Certified Installer Toolkit is now available to integrators around the globe and we were excited to take home several Best of awards at CEDIA this year. It truly is an invaluable tool for the installation community."



Z-Wave will also show off the award-winning Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit (CIT), available now for integrators around the world to assist in setting up and maintaining Z-Wave networks in their installation projects. The Z-Wave CIT is the only integrator diagnostics device to include global language support.



Integrators who purchase a toolkit at ISE 2018 will receive their first-year of Z-Wave Alliance membership for only one dollar. After purchase of a CIT, all software updates and upgrades will be available at no charge if the integrator remains a member in good standing. Additional toolkits will be available for purchase for all Alliance members. For more information on the CIT, visit the website.



For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. For updates from Z-Wave at ISE 2018, follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and with the ISE2018 hashtag.



About Z-Wave Z-Wave technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2400 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.



Z-Wave is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.



About the Z-Wave Alliance Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, FIBARO, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the benefits of Z-Wave Alliance membership, the benefits of the use of Z-Wave in product offerings, including the benefits of certain enhanced features of Z-Wave devices. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, consumer and customer acceptance of the Z-Wave Alliance (including its membership benefits), and Z-Wave technology in the relevant regions, the ability of the Z-Wave Alliance to compete with similar alliances in the industry and of the Z-Wave technology to compete with other technologies or related products in the market, if any, as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Z-Wave Alliance Members' reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publically release or otherwise disclose the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



For digital images log on to www.castercomm.com



Press Contact: Caster Communications, Inc. at 401.792.7080 Ashley Daigneault ashley@castercomm.com (401) 651-3242 Alexandra Gil alex@castercomm.com (401) 792-7080