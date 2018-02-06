ABN AMRO: Response to Dutch press article

ABN AMRO has noted this morning's article in the Financieele Dagblad. Ms Zoutendijk's leadership style has been a topic of discussion internally. These discussions have been part of the considerations of ms Zoutendijk not to opt for a second term. However, the press article does not do justice to the contribution of Ms Zoutendijk to the bank.

ABN AMRO Press Relations ABN AMRO Investor Relations

Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd, senior press officer Dies Donker, Head Investor Relations

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

