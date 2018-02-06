

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) reported that the company's annuity-style businesses' combined December quarter net profit contribution was slightly up on the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended December 2017, net profit contribution was up on the prior corresponding period.



Macquarie's capital markets facing businesses' combined December quarter net profit contribution was down on the prior corresponding period primarily due to timing of income recognition associated with transportation and storage agreements within the Commodities and Global Markets business. For the nine months ended December 2017, net profit contribution declined from prior year period.



Macquarie currently expects the combined net profit contribution from operating groups for the year ending 31 March 2018 to be slightly up on the year ended 31 March 2017. The Group's result for fiscal 2018 is currently expected to be up approximately 10 percent on prior fiscal year.



