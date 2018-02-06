

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) , an engineering services company, Tuesday said it projects full-year underlying earnings to be in line with guidance. Meanwhile, revenue for the year is now forecast to be slightly lower than previously expected, at between 5.3 billion pounds and 5.4 billion pounds, representing growth of between 2% and 3%.



In its trading update for the period to January 31, the company said it has continued to make steady progress in the second half of the year and is on track to achieve another record year in terms of revenue and underlying earnings.



Group margin is expected to be higher than previously forecast, due to a combination of more favourable margin mix and a continued management focus on efficiency improvements.



Cash conversion for the full year is expected to be in line with guidance.



According to the company, the downward revision in revenue forecast mainly reflected continuing tough trading conditions and short cycle order placement delay in the Offshore and Oil & Gas sector.



The company also reported a slowdown in the volume of defence sector commodity and spares procurement revenue, passing through our Equipment Management Operating Centres.



Looking ahead, the company said its Board confirmed its view that underlying earnings for the financial year will be in line with its expectations. Cash conversion for the full year is also expected to be in line with guidance, as is the reduction of net debt to EBITDA to 1.7 times.



Supported by a strong order book and bid pipeline, the Board remains confident of making good progress in the future, with an increasing proportion of international business, it said.



